Under the leadership of General Manager Brad Holmes, the Detroit Lions have made significant strides in strengthening their roster. Holmes' exceptional drafting ability has played a pivotal role in shaping the team's current trajectory. In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, three players were highlighted as the foundation upon which the Lions should build their future: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell, and Aidan Hutchinson. Let's delve into what Pro Football Focus writer Brad Spielberger had to say about these players and the Lions' potential:

3 Players the Detroit Lions should build around

According to Spielberger, the Detroit Lions possess a young and exciting roster brimming with potential. He acknowledges that the team has the added advantage of four top-50 draft selections entering the fold in 2023. Amon-Ra St. Brown, with an impressive 2.9% drop rate, ranks among the top 15 wide receivers out of a pool of 77 who have received at least 100 targets over the past two seasons. Additionally, St. Brown's 116 first-down receptions secure him the eighth spot in the league.

Penei Sewell, the rising star on the offensive line, continues to showcase his talent. Despite his young age, Sewell will only be 22 years old when he begins his third season, and he already earned an impressive 80.6 overall grade in 2022. His versatility in playing multiple positions along the line adds another layer of value to his contribution.

As for Aidan Hutchinson, his rookie season demonstrated a clear progression. With a 70.2 pass-rush grade and 9.5 sacks, Hutchinson showcased his potential as a disruptive force on the defensive front. The article suggests that bolstering the defensive line, alongside fellow standout Alim McNeill, could be instrumental in taking the Lions' defense to the next level. Furthermore, an overhauled secondary during the offseason will undoubtedly contribute to the team's overall improvement.

Key Points

Amon-Ra St. Brown stands out with exceptional catch reliability and a significant number of first-down receptions.

Penei Sewell's youth and versatility make him a rising star on the offensive line.

Aidan Hutchinson's rookie season showcased his potential as a pass-rushing threat.

Strengthening the defensive line and secondary is crucial for the Lions' future success.

Bottom Line – Building a Future Contender

The Detroit Lions' path to success lies in identifying and nurturing their core players. Amon-Ra St. Brown's reliability, Penei Sewell's versatility, and Aidan Hutchinson's pass-rushing prowess offer a glimpse into the Lions' promising future. By building around these talented individuals, the Lions can establish a competitive team that brings hope and excitement to their dedicated fan base.