3 Super Bowl winning free agents the Detroit Lions should consider

Sharing is caring!

Now that Super Bowl LV is a wrap, it is officially the offseason for each and every NFL team, including our beloved Detroit Lions.

As we know, the Lions have already done a complete overhaul of their coaching staff and front office as Dan Cambell and Brad Holmes have been brought in not only to win football games but to help change what has become a pretty rough culture in Allen Park.

One of the biggest tasks Campbell and Holmes will have to complete is building their roster for the 2021 season and beyond.

Though both Campbell and Holmes have made it clear that they will build their team primarily through the NFL Draft, they will also be looking to add some free agents to the mix.

Here are three Super Bowl-winning free agents the Lions should consider signing.

If you have read my work, you may be surprised to see Chris Godwin on this list as I have always been against paying the big bucks for a free agent wide receiver as I believe money does not match the value to a team. Personally, I would not sign Godwin as I believe he could get close to $20 if he hits the open market but the Lions wide receiver situation is about as bad as it gets and Holmes and Campbell may considering bringing in a nice toy for their new QB Jared Goff.

In case you have not heard, the Detroit Lions have trouble when it comes to sacking opposing quarterbacks and that will have to change if they want to have any chance to compete with the top teams in the league. Though his regular season was nothing to call home about,(just 8 sacks compared to 19.5 the season before) Shaq Barrett balled out in the NFL Playoffs and proved that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Barrett is still just 28 years old and he will get paid by somebody this offseason (though the Bucs could just use the franchise tag on him again).

THE DETROIT LIONS NEED LINEBACKERS!!!

I am not going to lie. I am not a huge fan of signing players who are on the wrong side of 30 years old but Lavonte David is a pure leader and a tackling machine. Bringing in David would not only be beneficial on the field but also off of the field as he mentors any young LBs the Lions draft.