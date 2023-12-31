3 Takeaways from Detroit Lions Christmas gift to Cowboys

Takeaways from Detroit Lions loss to the Cowboys

Well, the Detroit Lions were in the giving spirit on Saturday night in Arlington. It was an emotional roller coaster and ended with the Lions tucking their tails because they just couldn't make a play to seal the victory. Well, that's not exactly true – they made the play and then it was taken away from them. Standing at 11-5 after this loss, here are some takeaways from the Lions' playing Santa for the “Cowgirls” in Texas.

Takeaway #1: The refs are undefeated in Dallas

Yes, this is going to be number one and it should be. Sue me if you don't like it (no, really, don't.) But, how many times do the Lions have to go to the “House that Jerry built” and have the game taken away from them due to the zebras? When Taylor Decker, who REPORTED AS ELIGIBLE, caught that two-point conversion, life was good. Until Brad Allen – the ref with the most punchable face – got on the mic. He negated the successful two-point attempt by calling an illegal touching when Decker clearly went to report to him. If his excuse is that he didn't hear him, all of Detroit should send him Q-tips and have them shipped next day. Tell me why else a left tackle go to talk to the official? Do your job, Brad.

So it looks like the Lions' OL did report to the ref, who then says something to the Cowboys defense.



But it was an illegal formation and ineligible man downfield anyway. pic.twitter.com/FO41pFhF2K — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 31, 2023

Flashbacks to 2014 all over again. Somewhere Brandon Pettigrew is in the fetal position.

Takeaway #2: The Lions' defense played their backsides off

There was a lot to be nervous about when it came to the Lions' defense and the Cowboys' offense, especially when they had averaged 40 points in their seven home victories this season. But the defense, all night long, kept the Lions in the game. They created turnovers, got to Dak Prescott, and did exactly what they needed to do to win this game. And, let's not forget that if Derrick Barnes doesn't try to hip-check Prescott in the end zone, and actually tackles him like he's supposed to do, they don't complete the 92-yard touchdown and this game is much different. Solid, solid effort by the defense tonight, all for naught though.

Takeaway #3: Jared Goff has to be better, plain and simple

Everyone clamoring for an extension for Goff should just wait. Brad Holmes is playing this well, in my humble opinion. He knows Goff can't handle pressure, has cement in his cleats, and most likely won't get the job done – regardless of what he says publically. It's clear when you turn on the tape to anyone with eyeballs. He wasn't good tonight, save for the last drive. However, they wouldn't have been in that position had he not thrown a screen pass without looking or was accurate on an out route. If he doesn't get better at accounting for rushers and getting the ball out quickly, Detroit's first home playoff game in 30 years will be their final game of the 2023 season.

The bottom line

The Lions will be the #3 seed in the NFL Playoffs and they will host a playoff game. Who that game will be against is still to be determined. And, as Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark said on the post-game you can be impressed with Detroit after this game, considering they had it won and Brad Allen committed highway robbery. There are still things that need to be cleaned up moving forward, but should they grab a victory at home next week against Minnesota, and more importantly stay healthy, they're primed for a loud reception in two weeks when the playoffs start.