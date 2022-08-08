4 prospects that will push for a roster spot in Red Wings training camp

The 2022-23 Detroit Red WingsDetroit Red Wings will certainly be looking much different when they hit the ice this fall, and they could feature one or more rookies in the lineup. Of course, they were infused with an extremely valuable influx of rookie talent last season with the debuts of German defenseman Moritz Seider and Swedish winger Lucas Raymond, both of whom found themselves in the Rookie of the Year conversation. It would eventually be Seider taking home the honor, the first Red Wings player to win the Calder since the mid-1960’s.

Let’s take a look at a few potential names that Red Wings fans could get used to in the upcoming NHL campaign.

1. D Simon Edvinsson

The Red Wings went back to mining for Swedish defensive gold in the 2021 NHL Draft, selecting towering blue liner Simon Edvinsson with the 6th overall pick.

Of course, the Red Wings just so happen to have a rich history with Swedish players, particularly on the back end with the likes of Nicklas Lidstrom and Niklas Kronwall. He’s also drawn comparisons to another Swedish defenseman by the name of Victor Hedman – you know, the Norris Trophy winner whom Yzerman locked up to a massive extension during his time in Tampa Bay.

2. RW Jonatan Berggren

Berggren was drafted 33rd overall by the Red Wings in 2018, and enjoyed a productive year in his first season of North American professional hockey with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. He tallied 21 goals and 43 assists for a total of 64 points, good enough to be first overall in scoring for the team.

3. LW Elmer Soderblom

The towering future Red Wings forward (6’8, 249 lbs.) was taken 159th overall by the Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and scored 21 goals last season for Frölunda HC, the highest scoring forward under 21 years of age in the Swedish Hockey League.

4. D William Wallinder

With Detroit’s renewed focus on the back end after finishing dead last in the NHL last year in terms of defensive play, the young Wallinder could make a case for Red Wings management this fall at Training Camp to be included in the final roster. The 6’3 blue liner was taken by Detroit No. 32 overall in 2020, and also earned the SHL’s Junior Player of the Year honor.

