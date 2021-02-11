4-Star DT Alex VanSumeren takes to Twitter to decommit from Michigan

Sharing is caring!

According to 4-star defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, he will no longer be going to Michigan to play football.

VanSumeren took to Twitter on Thursday night to announce that he is decommitting from the Wolverines that his recruitment is now open.

VanSumeren, who is from Essexville, MI, is the No. 16 DT in the Nation (No. 4 overall in Michigan) for the Class of 2022.

Although I will always be grateful for the opportunity, I am no longer committed to the University of Michigan. My recruitment is open. #thegrindneverstops @AllenTrieu @JoshHelmholdt @TomVH — Alex VanSumeren (@alexvansumeren) February 12, 2021