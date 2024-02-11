4-star LB Jaden Smith requests release from Michigan Football

Highly touted linebacker Jaden Smith has made the significant decision to request his release from his National Letter of Intent (NLI) with Michigan. Smith originally committed to the Wolverines in June and signed in December, setting the stage for what many expected to be a notable collegiate career within the Big Ten powerhouse. However, the recent departure of head coach Jim Harbaugh and several staff members at UM has prompted Smith to reconsider his path, aiming to start his collegiate journey elsewhere.

Jaden Smith Announces He Is Moving On

Smith expressed profound gratitude towards the coaching staff and individuals at Michigan, acknowledging the difficulty of his decision but emphasizing his readiness to explore new opportunities while remaining thankful to Coach Moore and the University of Michigan.

“First off, I’d like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to further my education and athletic career,” Smith posted on X.

“I’d like to thank Coach Harbaugh, Coach Partridge, Coach Minter, Coach Clink, Coach Jay Harbaugh, Coach JB, Coach Roney, Coach Herb and Coach Rick Minter for believing in me. Y’all are family and I hope our football paths cross again in the future.

“Christina, Albert, Sam, Abigail, CB, Coach Claiborne, Coach Robinson, Blair and Coach LaTroy… y’all are the best in the business.

“With that said, after much prayer and deliberation, I’ve made the decision to formally request my release from my NLI. This was the toughest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life. Forever grateful for Coach Moore and The University of Michigan.”

The Bottom Line – Navigating New Horizons

Jaden Smith's decision to seek release from his NLI with Michigan marks a pivotal moment in his budding career. In the face of uncertainty and change, Smith's move is a testament to the resilience and adaptability required of young athletes in today's competitive sports landscape. As he embarks on this new chapter, the college football community watches with keen interest to see where this talented linebacker will next apply his skills on the field.