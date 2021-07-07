4 Teams are making ‘overtures’ to trade Detroit Pistons for No. 1 pick

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Pistons won the NBA Draft Lottery and they now hold the No. 1 overall pick, which will almost certainly be used to select Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State.

According to a report from ESPN, there are four teams who are “making overtures to evaluate what it would take to move up to the No. 1 pick.”

Those teams are the Cavaliers, Rockets, Pelicans, and Thunder.

