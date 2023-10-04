5 Bold Detroit Lions predictions for dominance against the Panthers

Alright, here we are: five bold Detroit Lions predictions leading to another dominant performance from the Lions at Ford Field this Sunday. The Lions are 3-1 and host the Carolina Panthers, who punched them in the mouth last year and kept them out of the playoffs. On paper, this really isn't a fair fight. But games aren't played on paper. So queuing the Joker in The Dark Knight, “and…here we go…”

Bold Detroit Lions Predictions for the matchup with the Panthers

The beauty of making predictions is that they can be as wild as they want, as long as you put the word “bold” before them. If you want in-depth analysis, you can read about that in our “Inside the Numbers” and get really excited about Sunday. This is not that. Here are five things that should, could, I-really-want-to happen this Sunday.

#1: Bryce Young will make C.J. Stroud look like he should've been the #1 Pick

Bryce Young has been pretty, pretty bad this season. He is currently the 40th-graded passer in the NFL according to PFF. Note that number: 40th. There are only 32 teams in the NFL. There are backups who grade out better than Young does over the first four games. Things will not get better for Young this week either. Aidan Hutchinson is going to make his life hell and Emmanuel Moseley‘s return is going to help keep the secondary on lock. Roughly a 50-55% completion percentage and less than 200 yards with zero touchdowns is the stat line Young is staring down the barrel at.

#2: The Lions will dominate the game on the ground

The Lions are middle of the pack when it comes to their run game grades. The Panthers are bottom feeders. The only thing that will change this week is the improvement in the Lions' positioning on this list. With the two-headed monster, the thunder and lightning, of David Montgomery and Jamyr Gibbs, along with the stellar, though banged up, offensive line, the Lions will dominate the run game. It happened to them a year ago, and it makes total sense for the Lions to counterpunch right back and give the Panthers a taste of their own medicine, with both running backs breaking the 100-yard mark and each finding paydirt at least once.

#3: Speaking of Jamyr Gibbs…

The 12th overall pick last season, one that shocked everyone, has been solid through his first four professional games. But, he's yet to have that breakout game. That all changes on Sunday. Gibbs will dominate and be the difference maker he was drafted to be – both in the passing game and the rushing attack. As stated previously, Gibbs will eclipse 100 yards on the ground and find the endzone for his first professional touchdown, but he'll also add at minimum 75 yards receiving to the stat sheet as well. We'll all soon realize why he was drafted at #12 and how excited we are for him to be on our team.

#4: We will see Teddy Bridgewater this week

Before you freak out, no I am NOT predicting an injury to Jared Goff. But, the Lions will be in control by the middle of the third quarter Goff will get, at minimum, the fourth quarter off and Teddy B will take over. Bridgewater hasn't taken a snap for the Lions this season, but that will all change on Sunday with a win securely in hand.

#5: Welcome back JaMo!!

Jameson Williams is making his long-awaited season debut after the NFL reduced his gambling suspension. Last year in his return from the IR he made a splash. He'll do the same this year against a secondary that leaves much to be desired. Expect him to visit the end zone once, displaying the speed he was drafted for two years ago.

All Kidding aside, the Lions will dominate

We can have our fun, and we should, but this really shouldn't be much of a contest. The Lions are in a primed position to win a game against a team that doesn't match up with them in any facet. They're now the hunted, and this Sunday they'll be waiting on the front porch for the Panthers, ready to defend the Den.