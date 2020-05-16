5 Most critical games for the Michigan Wolverines in 2020

At this point, we have no idea if or when the 2020 college football season will take place but when it does, it sure will be a breath of fresh air for sports fans around the country.

Around these parts, we are primarily focused on Michigan and Michigan State, who are both expected to have interesting seasons.

If Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines want to have a successful season, they are going to have to overcome some giant obstacles along the way.

Here are what I believe are the 5 most critical games for Michigan football in 2020.

*Note: I am not including Michigan State on this list because I do not believe the Spartans will present a problem for the Wolverines in 2020.

at Washington (Sept. 5)

The first game of the Wolverines 2020 campaign will be on the road against a solid (not great) Washington team. Michigan will have a plethora of new starters and though I would not generally include a non-conference game on “critical” game list, I do believe it will be important for the Wolverines to get off to a good start.

Vs. Wisconsin (Sept. 26)

Revenge Tour 2020! Just kidding! Well, actually, the Wolverines will be seeking revenge after they were absolutely dominated by the Badgers in 2019. Luckily, for Michigan and Don Brown’s defense, Badgers RB Jonathan Taylor is now in the NFL!

Vs. Penn State (Oct. 3)

In 2019, Michigan nearly stormed back to win in Happy Valley but a dropped touchdown pass at the end of the game ended up killing their hopes. This game will be HUGE for Michigan if they want to contend for the Big Ten East title in 2020.

at Minnesota (Oct. 17)

I cannot wait for this matchup because it will be an opportunity to knock P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers down a notch. This one if for the Little Brown Jug and we all know who that belongs to. That being said, Minnesota is coming off an 11-win season, and getting Michigan at home could spell trouble for the Wolverines.

at Ohio State (Nov. 28)

Jim Harbaugh still has not defeated Ohio State and it will be extremely difficult to do so on the road in 2020. The Buckeyes will be stacked again and will out-talent Michigan on the field. The question is, can Harbaugh get the talent he has to rise up and knock off the hated Buckeyes?