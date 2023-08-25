5 Detroit Lions Bubble Players Who Improved Their Stock Against Panthers

The heat of the NFL preseason often serves as the litmus test for those on the cusp of securing their place on the team, and for the Detroit Lions, the most recent game against the Carolina Panthers was no different. As the deadline looms for the Lions to narrow their 90-man roster to a mere 53, five players took center stage, boosting their stock significantly.

Who Improved Their Stock?

Craig Reynolds showcased what an RB3 should be, blending agility and intelligence, converting 11 opportunities into 41 yards, including a touchdown. On the defensive side, Chase Lucas had a notable game, proving his versatility by covering from the slot, aggressively engaging in the run, and even executing successful blitzes. His tally for the night? Three pass breakups. Steven Gilmore wasn’t to be overshadowed, contributing four pass breakups and even returning an interception for a touchdown. He exhibited remarkable skills both in coverage and run support.

The receiver department had its own stars. Antoine Green and Dylan Drummond were both on fire, with Green demonstrating prowess in special teams roles, including kick and punt returns, and even catching a jaw-dropping 70-yard touchdown. Drummond, on the other hand, maintained consistency, finishing with five catches for 46 yards.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Craig Reynolds potentially secures the Detroit Lions RB3 spot with a commendable performance. Chase Lucas and Steven Gilmore heighten their defensive credentials, registering multiple pass breakups. Receivers Antoine Green and Dylan Drummond make strong cases for WR5 and WR6 roles, impressing both in receptions and special teams.

Bottom Line – Lions’ Roaring Decisions Lie Ahead

The Detroit Lions preseason schedule is a wrap, and they can now shift 100% of their focus to the Kansas City Chiefs, who they will play in Week 1 of the 2023 regular season. But before that happens, Liosn GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell will have some extremely important decisions to make as they will have to trim their roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The five players listed above all helped their chances by stepping up against the Panthers.