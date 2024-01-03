Detroit Sports Nation Logo

5 Detroit Lions named to NFL Pro Bowl for 2023 season. Who got snubbed?

The eagerly awaited NFL Pro Bowl voting results have just been released, and the Detroit Lions have reason to celebrate, and also reason to feel snubbed. The announcement, which comes after a season filled with intense competition and standout performances, has highlighted the exceptional talent within the Lions' roster.

Which Detroit Lions Players Made the Cut?

The Pro Bowl selection is a significant achievement, marking players as the best among their peers. For those Lions players who have made the cut, it’s a recognition of their hard work, resilience, and consistent performance throughout the season. It's also a reflection of the team's overall growth and the successful strategies implemented by the coaching staff.

The following Detroit Lions players have been selected to the NFL Pro Bowl:

7 Lions Named as Alternates

The following seven Detroit Lions players have been named as Pro Bowl alternates:

  • Jahmyr Gibbs (1st alternate)
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown (1st alternate)
  • Jared Goff (2nd alternate)
  • Jonah Jackson (3rd alternate)
  • David Montgomery (4th alternate)
  • Kalif Raymond (4th alternate)
  • Alex Anzalone (5th alternate)

Why it Matters

The Pro Bowl is more than just an exhibition. It’s a celebration of the sport, bringing together the most talented players from across the league. For the selected Lions players, it’s an opportunity to showcase their abilities on a national stage, representing Detroit and its passionate fanbase.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions' presence in the Pro Bowl is a clear indication of the team's rising status in the NFL. It's a moment of recognition and celebration for the players, the team, and the fans. With that being said, the Detroit Lions will be playing in the Super Bowl, so the players selected won't have to participate, right?!?!

