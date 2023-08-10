We are just one day away from Detroit Lions football!!! Sure, it may only be a preseason game against the New York Giants, but it sure will be fun to watch out boys in Honolulu Blue take the field for the first time since they booted Aaron Rodgers out of Green Bay. Though many of the Lions starters will get the night off, there will be plenty of reasons to tune in on Friday night. In fact, there are quite a few players who have something to prove if they want to make the Lions' initial 53-man roster.

5 Detroit Lions players with something to prove vs. New York Giants

Here are five Lions' players who need to ball out against the Giants.

Dylan Drummond

If you have been following along for the past week or so, you are well aware of the fact that UDFA wide receiver Dylan Drummond has caught the eye of head coach Dan Campbell and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Drummond has seemingly done everything right so far in training camp, but in order to make the team, he will have to prove that he can step up in game conditions. If he does, he may just squeeze his way onto the 53-man roster, or at worst, a spot on the practice squad.

Craig Reynolds

At this point, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Justin Jackson are locks to make the team out of camp. Prior to the Lions signing Jackson, many believed that Craig Reynolds would get the nod as the Lions' RB3, but now he is fighting for his roster life. With the Lions planning to rest many of their starters against the Giants, you can bet Reynolds will get his opportunity to prove his worth, both in the backfield and equally as important, on special teams. Note: Also keep a close eye on UDFA Mohamed Ibrahim, who had an outstanding practice against the Giants on Wednesday.

Riley Patterson/Parker Romo

When you listen to the recent comments by head coach Dan Campbell and special teams coach Dave Fipp, it sure does sound like Riley Patterson, who has improved his leg strength, currently has the lead to be the Lions' kicker in 2023. With that being said, Parker Romo, who has a huge leg but needs work on accuracy, still has a chance to prove that he is the guy for the job.

Nate Sudfeld

Heading into training camp, Nate Sudfeld was the Lions' only option to back up Jared Goff as rookie Hendon Hooker is currently on the NFI list. Fast forward to the present, and the Lions are reportedly signing Teddy Bridgewater to strengthen the QB room, and presumably to serve as the backup to Goff. I personally watched Sudfeld closely on Wednesday during the Lions' joint practice against the Giants, and to put it nicely, he had a rough day. With that being said, Goff won't play on Friday against the Giants, and with Bridgewater not practicing until next week (per Campbell), you can bet Sudfeld will get a TON of action. In fact, I would not be surprised to see him play 3+ quarters, as the Lions' only other quarterback, Adrian Martinez, has no chance of making the roster.

