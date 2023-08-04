In an unexpected twist of the 2022 season, Detroit Lions‘ quarterback Jared Goff showcased an impressive performance with a spectacular no-interception streak. On November 6, 2022, in a match against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Goff completed 14 of 26 passes for 137 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception leading to a 15-9 victory for the Lions. What was truly exceptional was the fact that since that day, Goff has not thrown a single interception. Because of that, the Lions' signal-caller is within striking distance of setting an NFL record.

Jared Goff is Streaking!

After the Lions' Week 18 win over the Packers, via Kyle Meinke of MLive, Goff talked about the streak.

“Yeah, it has been great,” Goff said. “It has been part of what I have tried to do every game. I have been able to hold onto that for quite a while. Some of it is certainly luck, and some of it is me doing a good job. I have been on the wrong side of a lot of those in my career, so it seems like it is balancing out now. It has been a good little streak.”

Jared Goff WILL break Aaron Rodgers' record in 2023

Currently, he has 324 consecutive pass attempts without an interception under his belt, making this the fifth-longest streak in NFL history. The record is held by Aaron Rodgers, with 404 interception-free consecutive passes. Now, with just 80 pass attempts separating Goff from Rodgers' record, there is a compelling probability that Goff will break this record early in the 2023 season if his impeccable handling of the football continues. Calculations based on Goff's 2022 average of 34.5 pass attempts per game project a timeline for the potential record-breaking event during the Lions' third game of 2023, against the Atlanta Falcons.

Who Else Sits Between Goff and Glory?

NFL legend Tom Brady has the two next-longest streaks after Rodgers (399 and 358 attempts), followed by Derek Carr (332 attempts). If Goff continues at his current pace, he would pass Carr (and possibly Brady's 358 streak) in the Lions' Week 1 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Goff could then pass Brady's 399 and Rodgers' 402 in Week 3.

The stakes are high for Jared Goff, as this isn't just about surpassing a record set by an esteemed peer – it's about carving out his legacy in the annals of the NFL. Rodgers' record serves as a towering testament to consistency, precision, and control under pressure. The very pursuit of this record showcases Goff's evolution as a player, from a quarterback demonstrating potential to a top-tier athlete setting his sights on historical greatness.

Goff's journey toward this record will draw in not only Detroit Lions fans but also NFL enthusiasts who appreciate the art of the game. It's not just about a new record. It's about witnessing a player transcend his previous limitations, demonstrating extraordinary improvement in his performance, and etching his name alongside the greats of the game.

The Bottom Line – Goff's Moment of Truth

As the 2023 season kicks off, all eyes will be on Jared Goff. Whether he shatters Rodgers' record or falls short, his pursuit is a testament to his skill, dedication, and tenacity. And if he does surpass Rodgers, it will be more than a personal milestone. It's a beacon of hope for the Detroit Lions, signaling their quarterback's readiness to take the team to greater heights. Let's not forget, the NFL is not just about the records, but the stories these records tell. Goff's story may well be a tale of an underdog rewriting the record books, one pass at a time.