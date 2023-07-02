Merch
Lions Notes

5 Oldest players on the 2023 Detroit Lions

Are you ready for some 2023 Detroit Lions football?!?! If you are, the wait will not be too much longer as we are just 67 days away from watching our Lions take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. When the Lions do kick off their season, they will do so with one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. That being said, we thought we would take a quick look at the five OLDEST players on the roster.

5 Oldest players on the 2023 Detroit Lions

Here is a list of the five oldest players who are currently on the roster. As you can see below, LS Jake McQuaide gets the nod as the grandpa on the team.

Nate Sudfeld10QB6-6230297Indiana
Graham Glasgow60OL6-6315308Michigan
Halapoulivaati Vaitai72G6-6322308Texas Christian
Marvin Jones Jr.0WR6-21993312California
Jake McQuaide50LS6-22353513Ohio State
*Via Detroit Lions

Bottom Line: Veterans Serve a Purpose

The Lions may have a roster built on youth, but that does not mean the older players on the team won't have an opportunity to make an impact. Hopefully, the only time we see backup QB Nate Sudfeld on the field is during the preseason, and when the Lions are ahead by 30 in the fourth quarter!

