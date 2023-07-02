The 2023 NFL regular season is just 10 weeks away, and the expectation is that the Detroit Lions will rise up and win the NFC North for the first time. (In case you forgot, it was called the NFC Central the last time the Lions won their division). But the hope is not just that the Lions can make a run in 2023, but for years to come. The reason for that is that GM Brad Holmes has infused the team with a ton of young talent. That being said, Nick Shook of NFL.com recently released his ‘2023 NFL All-Under-25 Team’ and only one Lions player made the cut. That player is EDGE, Aidan Hutchinson, who is going into his second season in the league.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

1 Detroit Lions player makes ‘2023 NFL All-Under-25 Team'

Here is what Shook has to say about Hutchinson being the Lions' only representative on the All-Under-25 team for the 2023 season:

“Hutchinson led all rookies with 9.5 sacks last season. In a typical year, that production probably would earn him Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, but he happened to be part of the same draft class as Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who won the award. Hutchinson’s three interceptions further underscore how much of an impact he can have on a game. I can't wait to see what he does in Year 2.”

Did the Lions get snubbed?

Two other Lions' players who were surely considered for this list are WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and OT Penei Sewell, who are each among the best players at their position in the entire NFL. The two wide receivers to get the nod over St. Brown are Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, which seems perfectly fair. As far as Sewell goes, the two OTs to make the team are Tristan Wirfs and Andrew Thomas, which also seems fair. So, did the Lions get snubbed? I don't think so.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Bottom Line: Heading in the right direction

