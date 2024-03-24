5 Players the Detroit Lions Should Not Reach for in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions should not reach for any of these draft prospects
The 2024 NFL Draft is swiftly approaching, and our Detroit Lions, after making some strategic moves in free agency, are in a strong position with minimal glaring needs. This allows GM Brad Holmes to continue his approach of selecting the best football player available who aligns with the Lions’ ethos. However, numerous players linked to the Lions in NFL Mock Drafts might be considered a reach at the No. 29 overall pick. Here are five players the Lions should avoid reaching for at No. 29, and if there is genuine interest, trading down to select them would be more prudent.
Jer’Zhan Newton is a dynamic pass-rusher with impressive speed, hands, and power. His versatility and effort are commendable, as seen in his 80 pressures and 13 sacks over the past two seasons. However, his size may not be ideal for the Lions’ defensive scheme, making him a potential reach at No. 29.
Keon Coleman’s transfer to Florida State showcased his talent as a receiver and punt returner. Despite his physical attributes, a drop in production later in the season raises concerns. The Lions might find better value later in the draft or address other positions at No. 29.
Xavier Legette’s breakout season in 2023 was impressive, but his inconsistency in previous years is a red flag. While his physicality and speed are enticing, the Lions should be cautious about selecting him in the first round.
T’Vondre Sweat’s size and mobility are rare for a defensive tackle, and his performance in 2023 showcased his three-down ability. However, teams might view him as a two-down player due to his size, making him a risky pick at No. 29 for the Lions.
Kool-Aid McKinstry has been a consistent performer for Alabama, but a Jones fracture discovered at the combine could affect his draft stock. The Lions should be wary of his injury history and consider other cornerback options or trade down if they are interested in him.