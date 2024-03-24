fb
Search

Latest News:

Proposed Trade Results in Detroit Lions landing ‘Game Changer’

0
This NFL Draft trade would result in the Detroit Lions landing a top WR prospect and losing Malcolm Rodriguez.

Detroit Red Wings Playoff Push: Critical Matchup Ahead – Our Rooting Guide for 3/24/24

0
Take a look at our Detroit Red Wings rooting guide for the rest of this afternoon, as there are plenty of games with Detroit Red Wings Playoff Push implications on the docket.

Detroit Tigers Weather Forecast: Sunny Skies for Season Opener

0
Detroit Tigers Weather Forecast: Get ready for the Detroit Tigers' season opener with favorable weather predictions in Chicago and at Comerica Park. Sunshine and mild temperatures await!
W.G. Brady

5 Players the Detroit Lions Should Not Reach for in the 2024 NFL Draft

Lions Analysis and Opinion

The Detroit Lions should not reach for any of these draft prospects

The 2024 NFL Draft is swiftly approaching, and our Detroit Lions, after making some strategic moves in free agency, are in a strong position with minimal glaring needs. This allows GM Brad Holmes to continue his approach of selecting the best football player available who aligns with the Lions’ ethos. However, numerous players linked to the Lions in NFL Mock Drafts might be considered a reach at the No. 29 overall pick. Here are five players the Lions should avoid reaching for at No. 29, and if there is genuine interest, trading down to select them would be more prudent.

Brad Holmes Detroit Lions Villain Sheila Hamp Brodric Martin Jahmyr Gibbs David Montgomery Detroit Lions Should Not Reach

1. Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Jer’Zhan Newton is a dynamic pass-rusher with impressive speed, hands, and power. His versatility and effort are commendable, as seen in his 80 pressures and 13 sacks over the past two seasons. However, his size may not be ideal for the Lions’ defensive scheme, making him a potential reach at No. 29.

    Keon Coleman’s transfer to Florida State showcased his talent as a receiver and punt returner. Despite his physical attributes, a drop in production later in the season raises concerns. The Lions might find better value later in the draft or address other positions at No. 29.

    Xavier Legette’s breakout season in 2023 was impressive, but his inconsistency in previous years is a red flag. While his physicality and speed are enticing, the Lions should be cautious about selecting him in the first round.

    T’Vondre Sweat’s size and mobility are rare for a defensive tackle, and his performance in 2023 showcased his three-down ability. However, teams might view him as a two-down player due to his size, making him a risky pick at No. 29 for the Lions.

      Kool-Aid McKinstry has been a consistent performer for Alabama, but a Jones fracture discovered at the combine could affect his draft stock. The Lions should be wary of his injury history and consider other cornerback options or trade down if they are interested in him.

      Newsletter

      Don't miss

      Lions Notes

      DJ Reader Contract Details Revealed

      0
      The DJ Reader contract details have officially been filed by the Detroit Lions.
      U of M

      Juwan Howard releases statement after being fired by Michigan

      0
      Juwan Howard releases statement two days after being being fired.
      Lions Notes

      Detroit Lions NFL Draft: Lions land Laiatu Latu in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

      0
      It will be interesting to see how the Detroit Lions NFL Draft strategy plays out.
      MLB Notes

      A Closer Look At The Unique New Contract For J.D. Martinez

      0
      We take a closer look at the unique new contract for J.D. Martinez, who is now off the market! More details on the lucrative deal inside.
      U of M

      Michigan F Tarris Reed Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

      0
      Tarris Reed Enters NCAA Transfer Portal following his sophomore season at Michigan.
      W.G. Brady
      W.G. Brady
      W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

      Proposed Trade Results in Detroit Lions landing ‘Game Changer’

      W.G. Brady -
      This NFL Draft trade would result in the Detroit Lions landing a top WR prospect and losing Malcolm Rodriguez.
      Read more

      Detroit Red Wings Playoff Push: Critical Matchup Ahead – Our Rooting Guide for 3/24/24

      Paul Tyler -
      Take a look at our Detroit Red Wings rooting guide for the rest of this afternoon, as there are plenty of games with Detroit Red Wings Playoff Push implications on the docket.
      Read more

      Detroit Tigers Weather Forecast: Sunny Skies for Season Opener

      Jeff Bilbrey -
      Detroit Tigers Weather Forecast: Get ready for the Detroit Tigers' season opener with favorable weather predictions in Chicago and at Comerica Park. Sunshine and mild temperatures await!
      Read more

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.