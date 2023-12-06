5 Roster Moves the Detroit Lions Could Have to Make Very Soon

The Detroit Lions are currently facing an interesting roster situation where several moves are imminent. As they strategize to optimize their 53-man roster, here are five key adjustments they might need to make in the near future:

What Detroit Lions Roster Moves are Coming?

Signing Quinton Bohanna: After being elevated to the active/inactive list for the last three weeks and starting the last two games, defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna is at the cusp of his elevation limit. NFL rules allow only three elevations per season; hence, the Lions would need to sign him to the active roster for continued participation. Activating Hendon Hooker: The Lions have a 14-day window to add quarterback Hendon Hooker to their active roster. Hooker's inclusion could bring fresh dynamics to the team's quarterback depth and strategy. Bruce Irvin's Promotion: Currently on the practice squad, Bruce Irvin needs to be moved to the active roster. He was only elevated for Sunday's game but has shown the potential to be a more permanent fixture in the team's defensive strategy. C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Anticipated Comeback: The expected return of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is another move that will require the Lions to free up a roster spot. Gardner-Johnson's experience and skills are vital for the Lions' secondary, making his return a priority. James Houston's Return from IR: Linebacker James Houston is anticipated to return from the Injured Reserve (IR) soon. His return will necessitate opening up a spot on the roster, which could involve difficult decisions given the team's current composition.

Bottom Line: Moves are Coming

These potential moves highlight the Detroit Lions‘ efforts to strengthen their squad strategically, ensuring they have the best possible team composition for the remainder of the season. Each decision will play a crucial role in shaping the team's performance and prospects in the upcoming games.