5th Detroit Lions player suspended for gambling

We knew it was coming, but a 5th Detroit Lions player has officially been suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy. This time, according to a report from Adam Schefter, now former Lions DL Demetrius Taylor has been suspended indefinitely through at least the 2023 season for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season.

3 NFL Players suspended indefinitely

In addition to Taylor, Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts have also been suspended indefinitely through at least the 2023 season for betting on NFL games.

Bottom Line: Rules are Rules

Whether you agree with them or not, rules are rules and when it comes to the NFL, when rules are broken, a punishment should be expected. Thankfully, for the sake of the Detroit Lions, Taylor is no longer on the team, and he made zero contributions when he was.