6 Candidates Detroit Pistons are interested in to replace Dwane Casey

Earlier today, Dwane Casey announced that he is stepping down as head coach of the Detroit Pistons. Though Casey will no longer be the Pistons' head coach, he will be staying with the team as a member of the front office. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons are expected to talk to the following six candidates to replace Casey: Charles Lee, Adrian Griffen, Ime Udoka, Chris Quinn, Josh Longstaff, and Brian Keefe.

Why it Matters for Detroit Pistons and Dwane Casey

When Casey was hired to become the Pistons' next head coach, the hope was that he would eventually lead them back to where they were contending for NBA Championships. Unfortunately, in his five seasons as head coach, Casey was not able to get the Pistons to where they wanted to be. That being said, owner Tom Gores has offered Casey a spot in the Pistons' front office and Casey has accepted.

Bottom Line: Pistons will have a new leader for 2023-24 season

