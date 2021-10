On Thursday night, the NBA officially released their 75th Anniversary Team and six former Detroit Pistons made the cut.

As you can see below, Isiah Thomas, Dennis Rodman, Dave Bing, Dave DeBusschere, Allen Iverson, and Bob McAdoo made the cut.

Congrats, gentlemen!

Here is the full NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

The complete NBA 75th Anniversary Team ⬇️ #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/v8Tz5ixaab — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 21, 2021