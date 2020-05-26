41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

70-step trick shot is the G.O.A.T [Video]

Related Articles

Detroit Pistons News

Top 3 general manager candidates for the Detroit Pistons

Arnold Powell - 0
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Detroit Pistons are beginning a search for a general manager to work alongside Ed Stefanski and...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Detroit Pistons to hire general manager

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are opening a search to hire a general manager to work with senior advisor...
Read more

70-step trick shot is the G.O.A.T [Video]

Modified date:

What you are about to see will absolutely blow your mind.

Watch as some YouTuber what goes by the name of ‘Creezy’ successfully makes a 70-step trick shot.

According to Creezy, this Ruby Goldberg machine took over a month to build and another month to work perfectly.

“This outdoor Rube Goldberg Machine goes around my entire yard, and swishes a basketball shot after 70 steps. This video was filmed in one take, meaning there are absolutely no hidden cuts or edits.”

“The machine took a month to build and another month to successfully work, so please share this with anyone who needs some entertainment during these strange times!”

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articleRed Wings could potentially not play for 10 months under NHL plan
Next articleTop 3 general manager candidates for the Detroit Pistons

Comments

Comments


Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!