70-step trick shot is the G.O.A.T [Video]

What you are about to see will absolutely blow your mind.

Watch as some YouTuber what goes by the name of ‘Creezy’ successfully makes a 70-step trick shot.

According to Creezy, this Ruby Goldberg machine took over a month to build and another month to work perfectly.

“This outdoor Rube Goldberg Machine goes around my entire yard, and swishes a basketball shot after 70 steps. This video was filmed in one take, meaning there are absolutely no hidden cuts or edits.”

“The machine took a month to build and another month to successfully work, so please share this with anyone who needs some entertainment during these strange times!”