9 minutes of Jared Goff Mic’d Up at 2023 Pro Bowl Games [Video]

By W.G. Brady

Jared Goff had a season to remember in 2022 as he played like one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. The Detroit Lions quarterback has been a force to be reckoned with during the 2022 campaign, near the top of the league in most of the major passing categories. As the team continues to strive for success, Goff has cemented himself as the leader of this young and talented Lions squad. This past weekend, Goff was in Las Vegas for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, where he was mic'd up during the flag football game.

At the Pro Bowl Games, fans got a glimpse of Goff's on-field personality and leadership skills as he was mic'd up for the first time. The QB had a back-and-forth conversation with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who told Goff not to throw to him on the first play. Goff threw it to him anyways, but unfortunately, McCaffrey dropped the pass. Despite the missed opportunity, the exchange was a lighthearted moment that showcased the camaraderie and respect between the two players.

Why it Matters

Goff has two years remaining on his contract, and it appears that he has cemented himself as the Lions' QB for at least the next two seasons and possibly beyond that. Goff has been a key figure in the Lions' success this season, and the team will be relying on him to continue to lead the charge in the coming years. As the Lions look to build on their recent success and take the next step toward becoming a playoff contender, Goff will play a critical role in determining the team's success. With his solid performance this season, it's clear that Goff is a great fit for what Detroit is looking to do on offense.

