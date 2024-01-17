97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti EVISCERATES caller while defending Detroit Lions

97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti explodes on a Detroit Lions caller who doesn't believe Jared Goff can lead them to a Super Bowl win.

The Detroit Lions have achieved a milestone they hadn't reached in decades, winning their division and following that up by securing a playoff victory for the first time since the 1991 season by beating the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions' radio affiliate, 97.1 The Ticket, has been celebrating this accomplishment all week. However, during a segment where a caller voiced his belief that the Lions won't achieve further success with Jared Goff as their quarterback, outspoken host Mike Valenti lost his patience.

Valenti became frustrated with a caller named J.C., who expressed dissatisfaction with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. J.C. asserted that the Rams only won the Super Bowl after parting ways with Goff in favor of a “great” quarterback.

Goff concluded Sunday's game by completing 22 of 27 passing attempts for 277 yards and a touchdown. However, J.C. seemed to hold the belief that such a performance is insufficient for success.

“If you don't learn from history, you're doomed to repeat it,” he said. “There was a team that had Jared Goff at quarterback, got to the Super Bowl and lost. They looked at their team and said ‘We're a great quarterback away from winning the Super Bowl'.”

Valenti reached the limit of his patience with the caller who refused to answer the question of who the “great” quarterback was, prompting the caller to express that he felt Valenti acted rudely. In response, Valenti promptly ended the call.

“Here's the deal – you're not going to call up and be a bleep-hole,” Valenti said. “Now, I tried to be nice with the guy and have a conversation, but he didn't want that. Well J.C., tell you what – let me know when your show debuts. I won't listen, but at least you'll get to do whatever you want to do.”

“I asked you a question and you didn't want to answer. So once I know your tone is that you're coming on my show and going to act like a penis, well then we're done here. I'm not playing it. The team won their first playoff game in 30 years.”

“I ain't' baseball, I don't have three strikes and you don't dictate what goes on here.”

Valenti, known for his brutally honest criticism of the Lions over the years, has had nothing but positive remarks about the team following their victory. He expressed praise for both the team and the Lions fans who filled Ford Field for the euphoric win on Sunday.

Bottom Line: Jared Goff is Detroit's quarterback

Despite any remaining doubters in the Motor City, it is evident that Goff is more than capable of leading the Lions to playoff success, given his accomplishments not only in the regular season but also in Sunday's game against the Rams.

Goff and the Lions are now gearing up to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field this coming Sunday afternoon, competing for a berth in the NFC Championship game.