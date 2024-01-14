3 Takeaways from Detroit Lions thrilling victory over Matthew Stafford and the Rams

Take a look at our 3 Takeaways from Detroit Lions finally winning their first playoff by defeating Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Detroit Lions engaged in a high-scoring showdown in tonight's Wild Card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams and former franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford. When the dust settled, the Lions secured a thrilling 24-23 victory, exercising demons of the past and marking their first playoff win since the presidency of George H.W. Bush.

Detroit's offense and defense stepped up when it mattered most

The Lions started the game on fire, scoring early and often. In fact, they reached the end zone in each of their first three offensive possessions. Quarterback Jared Goff would complete 22 of 227 passing attempts for 277 yards and a touchdown, which was thrown to tight end Sam LaPorta on a fourth-and-goal attempt.

Meanwhile, the defense took charge for the remainder of the game, stifling Los Angeles as they sought to seize the lead in the late stages. Aidan Hutchinson was a beast, coming through in the clutch with a pair of sacks on Stafford, while Alex Anzalone had eight tackles (six solo).

Kicker Michael Badgley is cool under pressure

The Lions have gotten the most out of kicker Michael Badgley, whom they tabbed to replace now-former Lions kicker Riley Patterson. His 54-yard field goal during tonight's game proved critical, and it's become clear the team is comfortable with him filling that role.

Michael Badgley from 54?



Michael Badgley from 54(!). pic.twitter.com/Ho35vHOFZu — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 15, 2024

“Same Old Lions” is over with

With the division victory and the first playoff triumph since the early 1990s, it is evident that Lions fans and critics alike can now officially retire the mantra of “Same Old Lions” that haunted the franchise for decades. Former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was not able to defeat his former team, which would have served as the perfect storyline for those who still believe in the “Same Old Lions” hex.

A new era has dawned in Detroit, and the Lions are no longer the franchise of old.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions defeated the Los Angeles Rams this evening at Ford Field, winning their first postseason game since the 1991 season and advancing to play either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Philadelphia Eagles next week. Both the offense and defense for the Lions came through when it mattered most, while kicker Michael Badgley was cool under pressure. The mantra of “Same Old Lions” can officially be put to rest after the Lions secured the division and followed that up with a playoff victory.

Bottom Line: Enjoy it, Lions fans!

The Lions' victory in the postseason has been a long-awaited moment for fans, with many not even alive the last time the franchise secured such a win. Additionally, older generations of fans, who had grown weary of wondering if they would witness postseason success in their lifetimes, are now celebrating the Lions' tremendous accomplishment. The joy among all Detroit fans is palpable.

The Lions will now await the winner of tomorrow's game between the Eagles and Bucs, one of whom will be traveling to Detroit for next Sunday's divisional playoff game that will take place at 3:00 PM EST and be broadcast on NBC/Peacock.