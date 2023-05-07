Spencer Turnbull, a right-handed pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, has struggled in a big way so far this season. After an inconsistent outing against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, Turnbull was sent down to Triple-A Toledo. Turnbull will have a chance to return to the Tigers based on his minor-league performance. On Sunday, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke to the media about the decision to demote Turnbull.

Key Points

Turnbull has struggled so far in 2023

On Sunday, the Tigers made the decision to demote Turnbull to Triple-A Toledo

Hinch spoke to the media about the decision to send Turnbull to Toledo

A.J. Hinch on Spencer Turnbull demotion: ‘He's struggled every outing'

Following the news breaking, Hinch explained the decision to demote Turnbull.

“If you look at the bulk of his work, it just hasn't been to the standard that we need,” Hinch told reporters. “He's struggled every outing…at the end of the day it just wasn't sustainable….we have a pretty good plan in place for him to hopefully make it a short stint.”

Bottom Line: Turnbull will have an opportunity to get right

Getting sent down to Triple-A has to be a gut shot for Turnbull, but the fact of the matter is that he has not performed well enough to stick around at the MLB level. That being said, Hinch said the Tigers have a plan for Turnbull, and if he works hard and figures things out, it will not be long before he heads back to Detroit.