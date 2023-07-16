A.J. Hinch knew the Detroit Tigers had a golden opportunity on Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners, but the bats let the team down during a 2-0 loss. Following the game, Hinch noted that though the Tigers did win the series, they also missed an opportunity.

A.J. Hinch says Detroit Tigers ‘Won series' but ‘Missed opportunity' vs. Mariners

Hinch noted that the key for today's game was to get to Mariners starting pitcher, Bryce Miller, but the Tigers could not get the job done.

“We didn't get to Miller,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “I said before the game that we needed to get to him because their best guys (out of the bullpen) were fresh. In a low-scoring game, you need as many opportunities as you can get. We won the series, which is the silver lining, but missed opportunity today.”

“He was mixing his pitches, at least against us,” Hinch said. “I know he's been primarily fastball to a couple other teams. He doesn't concede anything. He throws a lot of strikes and will be in attack mode from what it looks like in the two games I've seen him.”

Reese Olson pitches well in loss

A bright spot in the game for the Tigers was pitcher Reese Olson, who allowed just two runs on six hits, while striking out five in 5⅓ innings of work.

“I felt fresh going out there,” Olson said. “It didn't feel any different going out there for the sixth. I felt strong and felt good.”

“In the first inning, they came out aggressive,” Olson said. “I wasn't expecting Kelenic to hit that first-pitch slider. I was trying to backdoor it, and it wasn't a terrible pitch, but he made a good swing.”

Key Points

The Tigers lost 2-0 to the Mariners on Sunday afternoon

Hinch says the Tigers missed an opportunity but won the series

Reese Olsen pitched well in the loss

Bottom Line: Win the Series and Move on

When it comes to Major League Baseball, it is very difficult to sweep a series on the road, and the Tigers were not able to do it against the Mariners. That being said, if they can keep winning each series, the Tigers can work themselves closer and closer to first place in the American League Central. Up next for Detroit is a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.