Aaron Donald’s accuser apologizes for making mistake

According to reports. De’Vincent Spriggs, who accused Los Angeles Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald of assault has apologized through his attorney for making a mistake by identifying Donald as his attacker.

From ESPN:

The attorney representing De’Vincent Spriggs, the man who accused Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald of assault earlier this week, is now offering an apology to Donald on behalf of his client.

Attorney Todd J. Hollis told Pittsburgh television station KDKA on Friday evening that Spriggs mistook his attacker outside a Pittsburgh-area nightclub for Donald.

This apology comes a day after video emerged showing that Donald was actually trying to break up the fight and that he did not assault the victim at all.

