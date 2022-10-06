Aaron Glenn is not worried about being fired by Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions‘ defense has been horrific so far in 2022 and there are quite a few people who are pointing their fingers at defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn.

After losing to the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 48-45, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he would be looking at everything, from coaches to players as he tried to determine the best route to take moving forward.

But, a day later, Campbell made his feeling about how he trusts Glenn to get the job done.

“I’m not afraid to make a hard decision if I really believed that’s the cause of it,” Campbell said. “And I don’t believe it is (with Glenn). I believe that Aaron Glenn is the right man for the job. He gives us our best hope, our best option to run this defense.” Via Jeff Risdon – Lions Wire

What did Aaron Glenn say about his job security?

On Thursday, Glenn spoke to the media and he said that he is not at all worried about his job security with the Detroit Lions.

“The one thing I don’t worry about is job security,” Glenn said. “I’ve been blessed to play this game for a long time and I’ve been blessed to coach it for a long time and every day I get up I enjoy doing what I do. I will say this, even though me and Dan are friends, this is a job and I’ll look at it like that, too, that I have to perform. Just like everybody else has to perform, he has to perform, the players have to perform. When things are not going well you have to answer to that. And I’m not blind to the fact of that.” VIa Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

We are heading into Week 5 of the 2022 season and there was no chance Dan Campbell was going to fire Glenn, despite the fact that the Lions’ defense is by far the worst in the NFL.

That being said, Campbell has already said he is not afraid to make tough decisions and if the defense does not at least improve moving forward, Glenn could very well find himself on the hot seat.