Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Acting Michigan State coach Harlon Barnett promises to ‘remember all’ of loss to Washington

Acting Michigan State head coach Harlon Barnett promises to remember all of what was a brutal home loss to Washington.

Harlon Barnett promises to remember everything in his 1st game as acting head coach

After all of the drama surrounding the Michigan State Spartans this past week thanks to the fallout from the actions of Mel Tucker, they still had a football game to prepare for with Harlon Barnett as acting head coach. And by the time it was all said and done tonight, the Spartans allowed a program-worst 713 yards of offense in what was a 41-7 lopsided loss to the Washington Huskies.

Inside The Article
Harlon Barnett promises to remember everything in his 1st game as acting head coachThe Michigan State Spartans were manhandled by Washington Harlon Barnett promises to remember every bit of the gameTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: It was a rough night for MSU
Harlon Barnett promises

The Michigan State Spartans were manhandled by Washington

Nothing went right for Michigan State this evening at Spartan Stadium, falling into a 21-0 hole and eventually allowing five touchdown drives by the Huskies. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 473 yards and four touchdowns on 27-for-35 passing, while Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan amassed a combined 394 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Spartans quarterback Noah Kim finished 12 of 31 for 136 yards and an interception.

Harlon Barnett promises to remember every bit of the game

Taking the podium for the first time as acting head coach, Barnett stated the obvious right off the bat – but promised that he'd be remembering all of it.

Read More

Game 3 Preview: Michigan State Spartans vs. Washington Huskies Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

Mike Valenti blasts Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker into orbit

Jim Harbaugh responds to question about Mel Tucker sexual harassment allegations

“Obviously, it wasn't the game we thought we were gonna see tonight,” he said. “And I won't forget that. First time being a head coach in a game, and I'll remember all of this, I promise you I'll remember every single bit of it.”

“I have to be better. We have to be better,” he added.There's a lot of things we need to clean up in terms of missed tackles and substitution errors and things like that.

However, there was no doom and gloom talk from Barnett, who is keeping a positive attitude in a difficult circumstance.

“We'll get those things cleaned up, and we're looking forward to starting Big Ten play, and all of our goals are still in front of us. That's our mindset right now.”

According to Barnett, none of his players have decided to stop playing in the midst of the uncertainty with the coaching situation.

“You never want to be a quitter,” he said.

Michigan State

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Michigan State Spartans were manhandled at home by the Washington Huskies by a 41-7 final score
  2. Harlon Barnett had his first game as acting head coach after taking over for the suspended Mel Tucker
  3. Harlon Barnett promises to remember all of tonight's brutal loss and also said that there is a lot for his team to clean up

Bottom Line: It was a rough night for MSU

This has been anything but an easy week for the Spartans, who were not only outmatched and outclassed on the field by their opponent but also were dragged through the mud thanks to the actions of Mel Tucker.

They'll get back to work this week as they prepare to try and bounce back when Maryland comes to Spartan Stadium next Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?