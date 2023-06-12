Adam Schefter weighs in on Jameson Williams’ six-game suspension

Renowned NFL insider Adam Schefter has expressed his opinion regarding the six-game suspension imposed on Detroit Lions player Jameson Williams for violating the league's gambling policy. During an interview on “Stoney and Jansen with Heather” morning show on 97.1 The Ticket, Schefter emphasized the importance of adhering to the league's rules while at the same time acknowledging the potential hypocrisy surrounding the NFL's involvement with sports betting and gambling websites.

Schefter recognized that although the league could provide clearer guidelines on gambling, players, including Williams, are already aware of the existing regulations. Schefter alluded to recent suspensions faced by other players and stressed the gravity of the situation.

“The rules are the rules,” Schefter noted on the “Stoney and Jansen with Heather” morning show.

“The league probably could be and should be more clear about gambling, but the rules are something that the players know,” said Schefter. “And we've seen players suspended in the past recently. And so, you can't do things like that. It's unfortunate because it's a little bit of hypocrisy — where the league's got gambling ads and sportsbooks in stadiums and all those things. But you cannot you cannot bet at your team's facility.

“Those are the rules. I'm sure the league will be even more clear in spelling them out, if it wasn't already,” Schefter continued. “But, as a football player, if you are betting on football games and you are betting on your own team, you got to stop and think, ‘There is something that is not right here, I may be making a mistake.' Maybe guys are going to be more aware of it now. I'm sorry, that is the way it is. You don't do that.”

