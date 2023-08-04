Aidan Hutchinson among NFL’s Top 25 in merchandise sales for 2023

Aidan Hutchinson, the second-year defensive end for the Detroit Lions, is showing his mettle not only on the field but also in the merchandise arena. The NFLPA reports that between March 1 and May 31, Hutchinson secured the 24th position in the official merchandise sales league-wide. He stands out as the only Lion to have made the list, underscoring both his individual popularity and the fans' renewed fervor for the team. This fan excitement is also evidenced by the selling out of Lions season tickets at Ford Field for the first time in history – a fever that Hutchinson is undeniably fueling.

Here are the top 25 players among all officially licensed product sold:

1. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City

2. Aaron Rodgers, QB, NY Jets

3. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati

4. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas

5. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City

6. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia

7. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas

8. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo

9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas

10. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh

11. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota

12. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona

13. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

14. Derek Carr, QB, New Orleans

15. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Las Vegas

16. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville

17. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia

18. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay

19. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati

20. Justin Herbert, QB, LA Chargers

21. Davante Adams, WR, Raiders

22. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City

23. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago

24. Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Detroit

25. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Free agent

