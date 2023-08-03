Detroit Lions sell out season tickets for first time in Ford Field history

In a historic first, the Detroit Lions have announced a complete sellout of their Lions Loyal Memberships (season ticket memberships), for the 2023 season. This momentous event marks the first sellout in Ford Field’s history. Lions President and CEO Rod Wood expresses the excitement surrounding this achievement, particularly as the franchise celebrates its 90th season of Lions football. Wood adds, “We can’t wait for the home-field advantage that this will create inside Ford Field this season.”

Detroit Lions make huge announcement regarding 2023 season

Here is what Wood had to say about this historic news:

“This is an exciting moment for our franchise. To reach this milestone as we celebrate our 90th season of Detroit Lions football makes the moment even more special,” said Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood. “The Lions have always enjoyed a loyal and multi-generational fan base that has been the bedrock of our fan base. We can’t wait for the home field advantage that this will create inside Ford Field this season.”

Waitlist for 2024

For fans hoping to secure 2024 Lions Loyal Memberships, a waitlist has been established, requiring a $100 deposit per ticket. Waitlist members gain priority access to 2024 season seat selection, access to 2023 single-game and post-season presales, as well as concert presales. Ticket availability will be determined following the renewal and relocation program of current Lions Loyal Members each offseason, with waitlist members having the first opportunity to acquire new season tickets.

Key Points

Lions announce sellout of Lions Loyal Memberships for the 2023 season.

This is the first sellout in Ford Field's history.

A waitlist has been established for fans interested in 2024 Lions Loyal Memberships.

Bottom Line – Lions Roar Louder With Full Stands

The historic sellout of the Lions season ticket memberships for the 2023 season is a reflection of the team's strong fan base. It sets the stage for a thrilling season, with the promise of a home-field advantage fueled by a sea of dedicated supporters. As the Lions prepare for their 90th season, this milestone amplifies the anticipation for the roar of the crowd in the coming games.