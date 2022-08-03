Aidan Hutchinson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and to say the Detroit Lions are satisfied with their selection would be a severe understatement.

On Wednesday, Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash joined Mike Stone and Jon Jansen on the Stoney and Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket and you could tell that he was very excited about his new toy.

“As they say growing up in North Dakota on a farm, I was happy as a pig in poop,” Wash said Wednesday on the Stoney & Jansen Show. “There’s other ways of saying that, but I was really excited. We got a heck of a football player, but more importantly, we got a pro.”

“He can play inside on third down and when he gets on a guard, look the hell out,” said Wash.

“I don’t know what the hell ‘it’ is, but he has it,” said Wash. “He takes pride in everything he does, not only in the classroom but obviously on the field. We really appreciate how hard he work every day. We all know, he’s still a rookie and there’s going to be some growing pains. But I know he has the mental fortitude to fight through that stuff and be a productive player,” said Wash.

Aidan Hutchinson has strong message for rest of NFL

Following Tuesday’s practice, Aidan Hutchinson spoke to the media and he said he is going to “dominate” no matter where the Lions line him up.

“I’m a very versatile player and they’re using me that way, they’re putting me just about everywhere,” Hutchinson said after Tuesday’s practice. “I know wherever they put me, I’m going to dominate and be the player that I am.”

“It’s just football at the end of the day,” Hutchinson said. “It’s what I do.”

Nation, there is no question about it that Hutchinson is ultra-confident in his abilities. What are your expectations for him as a rookie?

