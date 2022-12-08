Detroit Lions News

Aidan Hutchinson is ready to talk smack to T.J. Hockenson

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • The Lions will host the Vikings on Sunday
  • Aidan Hutchinson is ready to talk some smack to his old teammate

This coming Sunday, rookie Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions will have an opportunity to get some revenge when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to 6-7 on the season, while a Vikings win would give them the NFC North crown. But when the two teams meet this time around, tight end T.J. Hockenson will be wearing a different uniform, as he is now a member of the Vikings. The Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings earlier in the season, and to be honest, they have not missed him.

What did Aidan Hutchinson say about playing T.J. Hockenson on Sunday?

Following Thursday’s practice, Hutchinson spoke to reporters, saying it would be fun to see Hockenson again. He added that he would be talking some smack to his former teammate on Sunday.

“I always got along with TJ, so I’m sure it’ll be fun seeing him out there,” Hutchinson said. “I’ll talk a little *expletive*, and I’m sure he’ll talk a little *expletive*, so I’m sure it’ll be good.”

Nation, do you think Hutchinson and the Lions will get a little revenge this coming Sunday by defeating the Vikings?

