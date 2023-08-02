With his eyes set on the horizon, Detroit Lions‘ edge rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, is primed for a stellar sophomore season in the NFL. As a rookie, Hutch got off to a bit of a slow start, but he ended up putting up an admirable performance with 9.5 sacks and three interceptions. This year, Hutchinson plans to do whatever he can to have second-year jump similar to what future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt had during his second year in the league.

Aidan Hutchinson says he got advice from J.J. Watt

But it's not just the coaching and personal drive that's fuelling his ambition. Hutchinson has been reaching out to established players, seeking guidance and advice. In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Hutchinson disclosed a conversation he had with Watt. Watt, known for his prodigious leap from his rookie year to the second season where he recorded 21 sacks, shared some valuable insights with the young player.

“I actually just had a really good conversation with J.J. Watt, just talking to him about kind of what he did in order to make his jump from Year 1 to Year 2,” said Hutchinson. “Because that Year 2, he had 21 sacks. I think I'm very interested in talking to guys around the league — especially those that played the game and played it at the high level, to hear what they have to say.

“I've kind of looked at everybody very critically to see if I can (learn) something. It's very little things at this level of the game,” Hutchinson continued. “All the knowledge is there. You just got to pick and choose what you're going to implement. But, once you hear the little nuggets from different people, I think it's important to implement those kind of things.”

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Bottom Line – Watt's Wisdom, Hutchinson's Hustle

Aidan Hutchinson's upcoming season with the Detroit Lions will be one to watch closely. Armed with the wisdom of veteran players, the guidance of a capable defensive coordinator, and an insatiable hunger for improvement, Hutchinson is gearing up for a breakthrough season. His proactive approach in seeking advice exemplifies the openness to learning characteristic of many successful athletes. As Hutchinson steps onto the field this season, he will carry with him the hopes of Detroit fans and the wisdom of players who've come before him. It's a compelling blend of the old and the new – where Watt's wisdom fuels Hutchinson's hustle.