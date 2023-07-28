On Friday, the Detroit Lions held their first padded practice of training camp, and all eyes were on Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell, as they went head-to-head. The beat writers have been rolling out their camp observations for the day, and each one has included something about Hutchinson's battle with Sewell.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell go head-to-head at first padded practice

Here is what Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press had to say about the head-to-head battle:

“The one-on-one pass rush drills later in practice are always a draw on the first day of pads, and there were some good matchups to note. Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell split their two reps, with Sewell stonewalling Hutchinson (and staying with Hutchinson's spin move) on their first rep, then Hutchinson knocking Sewell's hand down to beat him wide the second time they squared off.”

“Besides (Hutchinson) being stronger, he’s a lot more comfortable, you can see it,” Sewell said of Hutchinson after practice. “He’s coming at a different speed, he knows the speed of the game, he knows what he’s doing, he’s got the playbook under his belt now, so just more comfortable.”

