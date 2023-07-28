Merch
Lions News Reports

Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell go head-to-head at first padded practice

By W.G. Brady
On Friday, the Detroit Lions held their first padded practice of training camp, and all eyes were on Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell, as they went head-to-head. The beat writers have been rolling out their camp observations for the day, and each one has included something about Hutchinson's battle with Sewell.

2023 Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet Jared Goff Penei Sewell Detroit Lions missing uniform
Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Here is what Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press had to say about the head-to-head battle:

“The one-on-one pass rush drills later in practice are always a draw on the first day of pads, and there were some good matchups to note. Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell split their two reps, with Sewell stonewalling Hutchinson (and staying with Hutchinson's spin move) on their first rep, then Hutchinson knocking Sewell's hand down to beat him wide the second time they squared off.”

“Besides (Hutchinson) being stronger, he’s a lot more comfortable, you can see it,” Sewell said of Hutchinson after practice. “He’s coming at a different speed, he knows the speed of the game, he knows what he’s doing, he’s got the playbook under his belt now, so just more comfortable.”

Penei Sewell Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson

Bottom Line: Iron Sharpens Iron

The Detroit Lions' first padded practice showcased a thrilling face-off between Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell, indicative of a robust competition that can significantly contribute to the team's dynamism and performance in the upcoming season. The one-on-one drills exhibited a blend of strength, speed, and strategy from both players, reflecting their individual progress. As Sewell perceptively remarked, Hutchinson's increased comfort and knowledge of the game became apparent, highlighting his potential as a formidable player. As training camp continues, the team and fans alike will anticipate more of these intense, skill-displaying encounters, which not only promise exciting showdowns but also project a promising season for the Detroit Lions.

