Aidan Hutchinson’s Super Bowl stunt double reveals himself on Instagram

During halftime of the 2023 Super Bowl, Aidan Hutchinson, defensive end for the Detroit Lions, made a brief appearance in an ad featuring Diana Flores, a young flag football star for Mexico. In the two-minute spot, Hutchinson appeared as a hotel bellhop, who becomes one of many NFL stars Flores evades while running with the football. Due to the risk of injury, the Lions brought in a stunt double for Hutchinson in case anything went wrong. That stuntman, who once played for the Lions, has revealed himself on Instagram.

As you can see below, Christian Fauria took to Instagram to reveal that he was Aidan Hutchinson's stunt double in the Super Bowl commercial. Fauria spent two seasons with the Lions from 2013-14, and he became a fan favorite due to his flashy celebrations. Since his playing career ended, he has found a second calling as a lead trainer for a wellness retreat and as a stunt double.

“My DMs have been flooded by people who recognized my ass during the halftime of the Super Bowl. I can now confirm that it was, in fact, Big Joe’s strong gluts that graced your TV screens. Though only for a brief .03 seconds – my bootylicious cakes still made an impact on so many. I’m humbled & honored. Thank you all for the support.”

Why it matters:

The decision to bring in a stunt double for Aidan Hutchinson highlights the importance of injury prevention in professional sports. While injuries are a common occurrence, they can be costly for athletes and teams. By taking a proactive approach to injury prevention, the Lions were able to minimize the risk of injury for Hutchinson and ensure that he would be available for the remainder of the season. This decision also showcases the importance of team management and the willingness to take necessary precautions to protect players.

Joseph Fauria by the numbers:

Joseph Fauria played for the Lions for two seasons from 2013-14.

Fauria caught seven touchdowns in his rookie season

Fauria played in 23 games for the Lions.

Fauria has found a new career as a lead trainer for a wellness retreat and as a stunt double.