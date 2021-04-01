AJ Hinch discusses first win as Detroit Tigers manager

Sharing is caring!

It was a snowy affair at Comerica Park this afternoon for the Detroit Tigers’ Opening Day victory over the division rival Cleveland Indians.

Miguel Cabrera picked up his 1st home run of the season and Gregory Soto picked up the save, holding off Cleveland for the 3-2 victory in 31 degree weather.

For Hinch, it was a milestone victory, the first of his while wearing the Old English D.

“It was almost kind of laughable for everybody that we were playing baseball in an environment like that,” Hinch said. “It would come and go, then it got kind of warm when the sun came out. It’s always fun on opening day to take those mental snapshots and enjoy the moment.”

Cabrera was quick to compliment Cabrera, who played at first base during the afternoon and made a diving catch that took what would have been a run on the board away from Cleveland.

“Saved a run,” Hinch said. “A groundball that gets through, all of a sudden the runner’s going to go second to home. It’s not marked anywhere on any chart. You can’t measure it. … But when you watch baseball and you talk about winning baseball, it’s gonna be plays like that that are celebrated in the dugout …”

“Miggy is part of our energy reaction in the dugout and on the field,” he continued. “If you felt it all the way in the press box, imagine how we felt it.”

Starter Matthew Boyd surrendered three hits and four walks with two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

– – Quotes via Bally Sports Detroit Link – –