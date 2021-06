Sharing is caring!

After losing to the Seattle Mariners 9-6 in 12 innings on Wednesday night, the Detroit Tigers will try to take the series on Thursday afternoon at Comerica Park.

Following Wednesday’s loss, Tigers manager AJ Hinch revealed that Tyler Alexander will get the start on Thursday in what will be a “bullpen game” for the good guys.

