Detroit Tigers prospect Jackson Jobe has been impressing A.J. Hinch

Detroit Tigers prospect Jackson Jobe has made his case

Detroit Tigers prospect Jackson Jobe has been making waves in Spring Training, even though he knew from the start that he wouldn’t be vying for a spot on the Opening Day roster. Despite this, Jobe has continued to excel at what he does best: dominating hitters. While he’s likely to begin his 2024 season with the Double-A Erie SeaWolves, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him finish the year with the Tigers.

Impressive Velocity and Skill

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch recently shared his thoughts on Jobe, and it’s clear that he’s been thoroughly impressed with the young pitcher. Hinch recounted the moment during a recent Spring Training game when Jobe unleashed triple-digit velocity, leaving him and pitching coach Chris Fetter in awe.

“We’re looking at (each other) like, we probably shouldn’t have shown everybody this, because it only begs the question of what’s next for this kid,” Hinch said.

Hinch praised Jobe’s exceptional skills and mindset, stating, “The promise is there. He has incredible stuff, an incredible demeanor, he’s very advanced in how he thinks about pitching. And then the explosiveness was like the ‘wow’ moment.”

The Tigers’ management wanted to reward Jobe for his hard work and provide him with a learning opportunity, even though this Spring Training wasn’t meant for him to secure a spot on the team.

Development and Fine-Tuning

Although Jobe hasn’t pitched extensively in the minors in recent years, Hinch expressed excitement about his potential:

“I was as excited as everybody was when we saw him: his breathing was under control, his actions were good, the stuff coming out of his hand was electric.”

Hinch acknowledged that while Jobe’s raw talent is evident, there’s still some fine-tuning required before he can make a significant impact on the Tigers’ roster.

Hinch also mentioned a recent conversation with Jobe about refining his pitching techniques, specifically the shape of his slider.

“He was just in the office 24 hours ago talking about the shape of his slider and how he needs to make it look like his fastball longer,” Hinch shared.

The manager emphasized the importance of Jobe continuing to develop his skills before joining the major league team.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Jackson Jobe has impressed Tigers manager A.J. Hinch with his triple-digit velocity and advanced pitching mindset. Jobe is expected to start the 2024 season with the Double-A Erie SeaWolves but could finish with the Tigers. There’s excitement about Jobe’s potential, but he still has some aspects of his game to fine-tune before making a major league impact.

The Bottom Line: A Bright Future Ahead

Overall, it’s clear that Jackson Jobe has left a strong impression on A.J. Hinch and the Detroit Tigers‘ coaching staff. With his remarkable talent and dedication to improvement, Jobe is certainly a prospect to watch as he progresses through the Tigers’ farm system and potentially makes his way to the major leagues.