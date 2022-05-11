Al Avila comments on Detroit Tigers horrendous start to 2022 season

Heading into the 2022 season, the Detroit Tigers were picked by many to eclipse the .500 mark for the first time in what seems like forever.

Unfortunately, the Tigers have gotten off to a horrendous 9-21 start to the season as scoring runs has been a major challenge through their first 30 games of the season.

As the losses continue to pile up, many fans have started to pile on GM Al Avila.

Tigers Need to Shake Things Up x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Tigers Need to Shake Things Up

On Wednesday, Avila spoke at the Detroit Economic Club and addressed the Tigers’ terrible start to the season.

“We’ve gotta get out of this hole we’re in, and I know we will,” Avila said. “And then the future will be bright.”

#Tigers GM Al Avila speaking to the Detroit Economic Club: "We've gotta get out of this hole we're in, and I know we will. And then the future will be bright." — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) May 11, 2022

In order to finish .500 on the season, the Tigers would have to go 72-60 over the remainder of the season.

It is possible the Tigers pull that off, but if that is their goal, they cannot afford to dig their hole much deeper than it already is.

Here's a look at our #econclub podium for the first panel featuring @tigers voice and HOF pitcher Jack Morris, Manager A.J. Hinch, GM Al Avila and announcer @ShepMatt pic.twitter.com/S2hPg6umDG — Detroit Economic Club (@deteconomicclub) May 11, 2022

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Wednesday 5/11/22

This is a smaller mid-week main slate at seven games, but it isn’t lacking some high-end hurlers, led by a certain Los Angeles Angels superstar. Heck, we even have an implied total hovering around five runs to consider for stacks tonight!

Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel’s main slate and help give you a starting point when you’re building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you’re looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and pitching heat maps to find the best matchups — we’ve got you covered!

Let’s check out the top options on today’s main slate.

Pitchers

Shohei Ohtani ($10,800): Ohtani continues to shine as a dual-threat, and it’s his pitching doing much of the talking. The Japanese import owns a shiny 1.82 SIERA, 38.0% strikeout rate, and 17.5% swinging-strike rate over five starts, and his upside has been on full display, with not one but two 64-point FanDuel performances.

Click here to read the rest