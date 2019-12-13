-0.4 C
U of M News

Alabama star receiver Jerry Jeudy makes decision on Citrus Bowl availability

By Don Drysdale

Alabama star receiver Jerry Jeudy makes decision on Citrus Bowl availability

On January 1st, Michigan will square off against Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

The question is, how many players from the Wolverines and Crimson Tide will elect to sit out the bowl game to preserve themselves for their NFL careers?

Embed from Getty Images

Well, one player who says he will be playing in the Citrus Bowl is Alabama star WR Jerry Jeudy, who took to Twitter on Friday night to make the announcement.

‘I’m playing in the bowl game. There’s no reason to not play!!!”

This announcement comes on the same day that Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black entered the transfer portal.

