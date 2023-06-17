Merch
Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes texted Kelvin Sheppard after Detroit Lions drafted Jack Campbell

By W.G. Brady
In the wake of the Detroit Lions‘ selection of linebacker Jack Campbell from the University of Iowa in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the team's roster eagerly awaited the implications for their roles and playing time. Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard shed light on the players' reactions, highlighting their respect for the coaching staff's transparency and their desire to understand how the draft pick would impact the team. Both Derrick Barnes and Alex Anzalone reached out to Sheppard with excitement about Campbell's arrival while seeking clarity on their own situations.

Key Points

  • Barnes and Anzalone contacted Kelvin Sheppard after the Lions drafted Jack Campbell.
  • They expressed excitement about Campbell joining the team and sought clarification on their own roles.
  • Sheppard emphasized that the players' performances would determine their positions on the depth chart.
  • The early draft selection of Campbell does not guarantee him the starting position against the Kansas City Chiefs.
  • Barnes has shown substantial improvement and has caught Sheppard's attention during training camp.

Anzalone, Barnes texted Kelvin Sheppard after Lions drafted Jack Campbell

Barnes and Anzalone, proactively reached out to Sheppard after the team drafted Campbell.

“The guys want to know the lay of the land, and they know they can reach out to me for that honest answer,” Sheppard explained. “I told them it was an opportunity that we saw, and the front office saw, to get better on the roster. Now, what that means? You all will decide that, as far as the landscape of our room. But, these guys have taken Jack in like he's been here since we all got here in '21. They are competing, and it's going to be an open competition coming up in training camp.”

Alex Anzalone Detroit Lions Brad holmes Derrick Barnes Jack Campbell

Bottom Line – Competition Breeds Excellence

In the heart of Motown, Barnes, and Anzalone embody the team's commitment to competition and growth. Their proactive communication with coach Kelvin Sheppard reflects their eagerness to contribute and clarify their roles. This open dialogue fosters trust and unity within the organization. As training camp unfolds, the competition intensifies, with Barnes emerging as a standout performer determined to make his mark. The Lions' coaching staff values competition as a catalyst for players' full potential and overall team performance. Embracing this mindset, the Lions position themselves for success in the upcoming season, igniting a fire that will dominate the gridiron and showcase true Detroit football.

