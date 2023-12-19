Alex DeBrincat says Detroit Red Wings ‘weren’t ready’ in loss vs. Anaheim Ducks

Forward Alex DeBrincat says Detroit Red Wings were not adequately prepared to face the Anaheim Ducks as their slide continued on Monday night.

Monday night at Little Caesars Arena marked another challenging outing for the Detroit Red Wings, succumbing to a 4-3 defeat against the Anaheim Ducks. Detroit faced a daunting 4-0 deficit before mounting a spirited comeback that, unfortunately, didn't materialize in the end. Forward Alex DeBrincat, who netted two goals in the third period, suggested that Detroit wasn't adequately prepared for the game.

The Red Wings trailed early against the Anaheim Ducks

The Red Wings faced a tough situation, trailing by three goals at the close of the first 20 minutes of play. Additionally, goaltender Ville Husso sustained an injury during this period, sidelining him for the rest of the game. James Reimer stepped in as his replacement. Despite the Ducks extending their lead to 4-0 early in the second period, defenseman Jeff Petry managed to score his first goal of the year.

Detroit showed resilience with two goals by DeBrincat, narrowing the gap, but unfortunately, their comeback attempt fell short in the end.

Detroit felt they weren't fully ready to play against the Anaheim Ducks

Despite being in a slump, DeBrincat felt that he and the rest of his Red Wings teammates weren't ready to play against the Ducks.

“We weren't ready to play,” DeBrincat said. “You're not going to win many games when you're down 4-0. We tried to battle back, but it's too late. We have to be ready to play. Those are two points we give up that we shouldn't.”

Meanwhile, head coach Derek Lalonde described his team's state of mine right now as “fragile”.

“Obviously not a great start,” Lalonde said. “First goal was middle of the net. Then a great save on a rebound he created, and it's just a reflection of our team, a little bit of just up and down play with a fragile group. I believe four of their first six chances were all in back of the net. We kind of got back to that point of any look we gave up was going to go in.”

“We're fragile right now, it's the reality of it,” Lalonde continued. “Two of the first three chances go in and we're chasing. I do like the fact we had a little more emotion and we were engaged from the second period on and gave ourselves a chance in the end.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings weren't able to take care of business against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night, losing 4-3 at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde described their current mindset as “fragile” Forward Alex DeBrincat, who scored twice, said that he and the rest of his teammates weren't ready to play

Bottom Line: It's time for Detroit to break out of their slump

The Red Wings can't afford to prolong their losing streak, especially in the fiercely competitive Eastern Conference. If they aim to secure a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016, they must halt this concerning slide.

Their upcoming challenge awaits on Wednesday night against the Winnipeg Jets, a team that previously bested them earlier this year in Detroit. It's a pivotal moment for Detroit to rebound and overturn their prior outcome against the Jets.