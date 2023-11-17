Alex Lyon excited to make 1st Detroit Red Wings start in net

Alex Lyon excited to make his Detroit Red Wings debut in the 2nd game of the NHL Global Series!

The Detroit Red Wings aim to capitalize on the momentum gained from yesterday's incredible four-goal comeback against the Ottawa Senators as they gear up for a crucial showdown against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This game in Sweden marks their final overseas match before heading back to North America. Notably, goaltender Alex Lyon, acquired from the Florida Panthers during the summer, will make his debut appearance between the pipes for Detroit.

Alex Lyon was signed from the Panthers over the summer

Lyon was part of the Panthers' surprising journey to the Stanley Cup Final, earning the starting position for the first two playoff games due to his strong performance down the stretch. Eventually, he yielded the net to Sergei Bobrovsky. Last season, he sported a record of 9-4-2 with a 2.89 goals against average and a .914 save percentage with one shutout.

He's making his Red Wings debut today vs. Toronto

You can imagine Lyon's eagerness for his inaugural appearance in the Red Wings' net since joining the team, poised to demonstrate the wisdom behind GM Steve Yzerman's decision to sign him.

“I want as much NHL time as I can get,” Lyon said. “I want to continue to prove myself at this level. Those are the things that motivate me.”

The Red Wings stand out as one of the NHL teams with three goaltenders on their roster, placing Lyon behind both Ville Husso and James Reimer on the depth chart. This situation has required Lyon to patiently await his opportunity. Additionally, he hasn't had the chance to play with the AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins this year.

“A lot of practice days have been game days so far,” Lyon said. “It’s really all you can do. Like I said, you can control what you can control and work as hard as you can. Even though it’s the most cliché thing in the world, it’s actually true.”

Bottom Line: Lyon leading the way

The Panthers had a specific reason for choosing Lyon to start in the opening of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last spring, likely due to his skills and performance. Lyon aims to carry forward that success as he takes the ice with the Detroit Red Wings.

Today's matchup between the Red Wings and the Maple Leafs kicks off at 2:00 PM EST. Fans can catch the action on Bally Sports Detroit for television coverage, while radio listeners can tune in to 97.1 The Ticket for the live broadcast.