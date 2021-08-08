All 11 of Charles Woodson’s career pick-6s [Video]

On Sunday evening, former Michigan great Charles Woodson will officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

During his time in the NFL, Woodson had a whopping 11 interceptions that he took back to the house for a touchdown.

Thanks to the NFL, here are all 11 of those career pick-6s in one video.

Congrats, Charles!

 

