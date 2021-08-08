All 11 of Charles Woodson’s career pick-6s [Video]

On Sunday evening, former Michigan great Charles Woodson will officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
During his time in the NFL, Woodson had a whopping 11 interceptions that he took back to the house for a touchdown.
Thanks to the NFL, here are all 11 of those career pick-6s in one video.
Congrats, Charles!
All 11 of @CharlesWoodson's career pick-6s. 🔥 (via @NFLThrowback)
📺: @ProFootballHOF Class of 2021 Enshrinement — Tonight at 7pm ET on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/WPR2qs1qhq
— NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2021