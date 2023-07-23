As Detroit Lions training camp gets underway, rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is under no illusion about the mountainous task that lies ahead. Despite the surge in Lions' hype and an unprecedented status as division favorites, St. Brown is adamant that success will hinge on hard work and commitment.

Amon-Ra St. Brown knows 2023 Detroit Lions must ‘put in the work’

Speaking post-practice, St. Brown made it clear that the Lions have to put in the work if they want to reach their goals.

“I think we're handling pretty well. You know, coming in as a rookie, I don't think the Lions at any hype, really. But from now til then it's a huge difference. And I'm glad to say that I was a part of it,” St. Brown explained after practice. “I was here for it all. I'm just excited. I know, this team is the coaches are, I mean, everyone is in this organization that is excited for the future, for what's to come. We've got to put the work in at the end of the day. Everyone can say this, that and the other. But if we don't, you know, we don't put the work in each day, you know, it's all for nothing.”

As the Lions prepare for their 2023 season opener against the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, it is clear that St. Brown, among others, is under no illusion that talk without action is futile.

