Amon-Ra St. Brown makes backflip catch into pool during Pro Bowl Games [Video]

Heading into the 2022 regular season, there were quite a few people who believed Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown would take a step back after an impressive rookie season. Well, it's safe to say that St. Brown shut up his doubters, as he racked up catches once again, and he was eventually selected to play in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. On Thursday, the Pro Bowl Games started and St. Brown participated in the Best Catch competition.

Amon-St. Brown makes backflip catch into pool

If you have followed St. Brown closely since he was drafted by the Lions, you have probably heard about how he catches 202 extra passes on the JUGS machine each and every day after practice. But, we are pretty sure that St. Brown has never practiced what you are about to see.

Watch as Amon-Ra makes a backflip catch into the pool as his “Best Catch” submission.

By the Numbers

St. Brown silenced the critics who may have considered his strong performance in the Lions' final 6 or 7 games of the 2021 season a fluke, by delivering outstanding numbers during his second year in the league.

106 catches

1,161 yards

6 touchdowns