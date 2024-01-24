Amon-Ra St. Brown reveals that Craig Reynolds was not supposed to be on field for TD vs. Bucs

The Detroit Lions‘ triumph over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs is etched in the team’s history for many reasons. Notably, it was Detroit’s second-ever NFC Conference Championship game appearance. The atmosphere in Ford Field was electrifying, breaking decibel records for the second consecutive week. Amidst this, a seemingly insignificant player mix-up led to an unforgettable touchdown by Craig Reynolds, a depth player who has been part of the Lions’ journey since the onset of the Dan Campbell era.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Spills the Beans

According to St. Brown, Reynolds was not even supposed to be in the game on the play he scored on. Here is what Amon-Ra said on his latest podcast episode. (H/T to Pride of Detroit for quotes).

“Bro, you know what’s crazy? He wasn’t even supposed to be in,” Amon-Ra St. Brown said about Reynolds touchdown that gave the Lions a 17-10 lead in the game. “Bruh, we had a different—the personnel got messed up.”

“I go in and then they change it to 12-Saint, which makes me go to X [receiver] and I think J-Rey [Josh Reynolds] go to Z,” St. Brown explained. “So at that point, they’re probably changing the play in the headset. And then Craig comes running onto the field, I’m like ‘Damn, okay,’ and I’m thinking it’s one play that we practice and it’s a different play and I’m like, ‘Okay, this play works, this is the 12-Saint play where I motion.’”

“David [Montgomery] and Jahmyr [Gibbs] don’t wear white cleats. I’m like, it was just a quick thought in my head like, ‘Who’s in the backfield?’” St. Brown wondered. “So I’m just going for the motion, he [Jared Goff] sends me on the motion, I go in my motion, I look back at the play, I see Craig [Reynolds] get the ball on the handoff on the 1-yard line.”

“He hit that [expletive] so hard, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, Craig, you wanted that bad, huh?’” St. Brown recounted. “He’s [Craig Reynolds] like, ‘Bro, no one was stopping me,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I mean, you got that shit crazy.’”

Click here for the full video. Fast forward to the 13:30 mark to see what Amon-Ra had to say about the play.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Unintended Hero: Craig Reynolds' touchdown, which extended Detroit's lead to 17-10, happened due to an unexpected personnel mix-up. A Memorable Play: Despite not being planned for that specific play, Reynolds capitalized on the opportunity with an impactful touchdown. Depth Players Shine: The incident highlights the significance of depth players in crucial games, embodying the team's resilience and adaptability.

The Bottom Line: The Spirit of Detroit Lions

Craig Reynolds' unexpected touchdown against the Buccaneers is more than just a scoring play; it epitomizes the spirit of the Detroit Lions under Dan Campbell. It underscores the team's grit, where every player, regardless of their usual role, is prepared to step up when called upon. This incident has become part of the lore of the Lions' memorable playoff run, illustrating the unpredictability of football and the magic that can arise from it. It's a reminder that in football, sometimes the most impactful moments come from the most unexpected sources.