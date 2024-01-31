Amon-Ra St. Brown reveals what Ben Johnson said about returning to Detroit Lions

In a revealing conversation on the latest episode of the St. Brown Brothers podcast, Detroit Lions All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown narrated the heart-to-heart discussion he had with Ben Johnson. This talk, occurring before the news of Johnson's return became public, sheds light on the deeper motivations behind his decision to stay with the Detroit Lions. Johnson's sleepless night, pondering his future, culminated in a conviction driven by a sense of “unfinished business” with the team.

What Ben Johnson Told Amon-Ra St. Brown

Johnson expressed a profound attachment to the Lions, citing key players like Jared Goff, Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell, and Taylor Decker as integral parts of his decision.

“He said he couldn’t sleep last night. He was thinking about it, and he said there’s unfinished business,” St. Brown said. “He wants to stay. He said the guys on the team, shoot. He said me, Jared (Goff), Frank (Ragnow), Penei (Sewell), (Taylor) Decker. All the guys. He said his heart is in Detroit, he wants to stay.”

The Bottom Line – The Heartbeat of the Pride

The return of Ben Johnson to the Detroit Lions is more than a coaching decision; it's a statement of intent. His deep-rooted connection with the team and the players, underscored by his candid conversation with Amon-Ra St. Brown, demonstrates a commitment that transcends the typical coach-player dynamic. It's a testament to the culture being built within the Lions, where loyalty and a shared vision for success lay the groundwork for future triumphs. As the team moves forward, Johnson's influence, both on and off the field, will be pivotal in shaping the Lions' destiny.